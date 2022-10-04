Homeowners can get tax break for accessory dwelling units

Eligible Salem homeowners can now have the value of an accessory dwelling unit exempted from their property taxes, under special legislation signed by Governor Charlie Baker.

Homeowners can claim the exemption as long as the amount they charge for rent — including utilities — does not exceed 70 percent of the area’s fair market rent.

Currently, that means the maximum monthly rent would be $1,417.50 for a studio, $1,538.60 for a one-bedroom, and $1,844.50 for a two-bedroom.