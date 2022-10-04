Local youth paint new mural on generational trauma, protests, and life in South Providence

A senior at La Salle Academy in Providence, Ndayisaba, 17, said she had her own “advocacy awakening” when the Black Lives Matter movement took off in 2020. She joined the diversity club at school, became involved in PVD World Music , which looks to celebrate and enrich traditional African music and arts, and researched how many of the racial injustices of the Civil Rights era are now still relevant today.

PROVIDENCE — After setting down her paint brush, Deborah Ndayisaba gazed up at the purple-colored protestors who spread across a section of a new large-scale mural on the exterior of The Avenue Concept’s headquarters.

The protestors, for her, are symbolic. “It’s unfair how racial discrimination can touch everything. And activism isn’t just marching on the streets,” said Ndayisaba, who is applying to colleges to eventually go into the medical field where she hopes to help women of color.

Providence youth from throughout the city work on a mural at The Avenue Concept. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

It’s those kind of personal elements that scatter this newly finished collage mural by local youth who are involved with the Nonviolence Institute, Rhode Island Latino Arts, Haus of Codec, and PVD World Music — all Providence-based organizations. The effort was led by The Avenue Concept, a public arts organization, and international community-based public art organization Artolution.

For Abiya Irumua, 17, the mural talks about “generational change.”

“This talks about homelessness, body dysmorphia, generational trauma, and what it means to be a refugee,” Irumua said. “This is life in South Providence, but this is life everywhere for our generation.”

A traditional carnival mask from the Dominican Republic is painted on the youth mural at The Avenue Concept. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

The Avenue Concept, which is the state’s leading public art program, was founded in Providence in 2012. Since then, artists from around the world have been commissioned to paint mammoth-sized murals across downtown that are part of the city’s skyline today.

“Art is a way to create a common ground and for the youth to blend together and create something that captures a single moment,” said Yarrow Thorne, executive director and founder of The Avenue Concept. “We used this mural as that moment.”

Melina Tech, 16, paints one of the faceless protestors on the mural. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

A few of the Concept’s most notable works address longstanding community issues, such as “Still Here” by muralist Gaia, which depicts Lynsea Montanari, a member of the Narragansett tribe and an educator at the Tomaquag Museum, as they hold a picture of Princess Red Wing, a Narragansett elder who founded the museum. Shepard Fairey created his 100th large-scale mural in 2019, which is a portrait of Anjel Newmann, the co-executive director of AS220, a nonprofit arts organization in Providence. Her image is surrounded by the words “Creativity,” “Justice,” and “Equity.” In September, Boston-based artists Josie Morway painted a new mural in Warren that addresses sea level rise.

This new project, which was completed after 10 painting days on Sept. 30, is a pilot for a larger community participation program that was identified in The Avenue Concept’s latest strategic plan. The goal of the program, Thorne explained, was to address representation, neighborhood voice, unique cultural perspectives, and community needs in their upcoming projects.

A painted face adorns the mural on the exterior of The Avenue Concept in Upper South Providence. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

“Over the last year, we’ve really tried to listen and better understand the stories that are intersecting in our own neighborhood,” Thorne said. “We are looking to do more than just the giant pieces of beautiful art in downtown, but to serve the community that surrounds us.”

Thorne said the Concept, which is based in the Upper South neighborhood of Providence, selected the four local organizations because of how their work makes an impact across a diverse set of communities. Each organization brought four to five members of their youth communities to learn, connect, co-create themes, and eventually execute the mural with the help of Artolution’s co-founder Dr. Max Frieder.

Frieder, a Rhode Island School of Design graduate and former classmate of Thorne’s, brings public art projects around the world — including in refugee camps. Frieder said he trains refugee-artists on how they can work with kids who have been through trauma and teach them to express what’s most important to them through art.

Ja’naye Morales, left, 16, of Providence, gives a high five to Max Frieder, co-founder and chief creative officer of Artolution while working on a mural at The Avenue Concept. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

“With this project, we brought four very different community groups together and it has been remarkable to see them come together and reflect on their similarities,” said Frieder, who has participated in public art installations on all seven continents.

Frieder and arts educator Anna Chapman helped the students through workshops by developing ideas and learning techniques before the final creative design was unveiled. Each element, the youth participants told the Globe, was an idea they came up with.

Each participant painted a scene in a “memory ball,” which looked like a golden orb with a scene of their choice inside. Some painted themselves playing basketball, another read “stop drug abuse,” and one painted themselves playing a trumpet.

One memory ball said, “You only get one life. It’s your duty to live it as fully as possible.” It’s a quote inspired by Jojo Moyes, an English journalist and novelist.

Prince Kollie, of Providence, draws an emoji on his memory ball. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

Each participant talked about the issues they and their families face in South Providence today: their communities getting priced out as the cost of living increases. Others have faced racism and homophobia in school. Some say their family’s generational trauma has prevented their own parents from healing.

For example, Jeremy Garcia, 22, a self-described “proud, Black-Latino,” described the stereotypes of South Providence being considered an “urban hood” where residents are predominantly people of color. Garcia said many of their neighbors have watched cases of police brutality, such as the killing of George Floyd, and are afraid to call the police.

“These are the people who are supposed to save us and who we should be able to turn to when we are in danger,” Garcia said. “If you can’t turn to the police, where do you turn?”

Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

Expressing themselves “and letting go of their past is the only way we can can heal and move forward,” said Cedric Huntley, the executive director of the Nonviolence Institute. “We need more of this — in Providence and around the world. We all focus so much on the negative, which certainly impacts all of us, but there’s more to it in these young people’s lives.”

The youth participants were paid for participating in the workshops through a grant partnership with the Papitto Opportunity Connection, a nonprofit private foundation. It inspired some to think outside their own comfort zones.

Jetrie Ndikumwenayo, 16, painted a massive plate of rice and beans — the “international dish that cultures across the world eat.” He’s involved with PVD World Music whose founder, Chance Kinyange Boas, is his uncle. Boas moved to the US in 2008 from Burundi after growing up in a refugee camp.

Jetrie Ndikumwenayo, left, and Eakapon Phothisen work on a section of the mural at The Avenue Concept's headquarters. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

“I want to go back to where I’m from in Africa and see how my community is forced to live, the struggles they face, and see how I can help them,” Ndikumwenayo said.

“This mural represents everyone around the world,” said Prince Kollie, 18, who pointed to a peace circle. “The world’s people live in South Providence. And I just hope that when people go by this painting, they stop and realize that it tells a story of not just a single piece of art, but multiple.

“I see different tribes, people, places, and even intimate memories of pain and happiness,” added Kollie. “This is the story of us.”

This mural can be viewed at The Avenue Concept’s headquarters at 304 Lockwood Ave. in Providence.

A youth participant prepares paint while working on the mural. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.