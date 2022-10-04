Man ordered held without bail after threatening to kill police officers with dog in Ludlow

Bradley V. Caverly, 25, was arrested Sunday and charged with disorderly conduct, four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, four counts of threatening to commit a crime — murder, and five counts of resisting arrest, Ludlow police said in a statement Tuesday.

A Ludlow man has been ordered held, and his large dog named Bear is facing a hearing, after the man allegedly threatened to kill police with the dog, which bit an officer, officials said.

He was ordered held during his arraignment in Palmer District Court, pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Thursday, officials said.

The town’s animal control officer retrieved the dog. A vicious dog hearing is due to be scheduled with the town’s Board of Selectmen, the statement said.

Police responded around 7:45 p.m. Sunday to a home on Miller Street after a woman filed a complaint at the police station seeking help “with an out-of-control male,” police said.

Upon arrival, the officers were “immediately confronted by a man,” identified as Caverly, who allegedly began to threaten to kill officers with his dog, , a large black lab mix, according to the statement.

“The dog immediately showed aggressive behavior, growling and lunging at officers, and soon bit the first responding officer in the thigh,” police said. “That officer deployed his Taser, but it was ineffective.”

A short time later, backup officers arrived and “deployed their Tasers” on both Caverly and the dog , police said.

“Five officers working together eventually forced Caverly to submit to arrest despite his violent resistance,” officials said.

The first responding officer was released from the hospital after being treated for injuries, police said. Caverly declined medical care, and the dog was not injured, officials said.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.