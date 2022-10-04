fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man shot and killed in Dorchester, Boston police say

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated October 4, 2022, 1 hour ago

A man was fatally wounded early Tuesday during a shooting in Dorchester, Boston police said.

Officers responded to 38 Westville St. around 12:40 a.m. to investigate reports of gunfire, said Officer Andre Watson, a department spokesman.

Arriving officers discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds, Watson said.

He was rushed to an undisclosed Boston hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. The victim’s name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

No arrests have been made, and detectives from the Homicide Unit continue their investigation.

The man’s death was the 28th homicide in Boston this year compared to 34 at the same time last year, police records show.

