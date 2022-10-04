Memory Project connects local art students with Ukrainian children

Art students at Masconomet Regional High School in Boxford recently used their talents to show support for children in war-torn Ukraine.

Through the nonprofit Memory Project, AP art studio students created 24 portraits of Ukrainian children using photographs provided by the children’s families. The Memory Project facilitates the creation of such handmade portraits by art students for distribution to children around the world facing difficult challenges.

“This is a way to both connect our students to families in Ukraine who are experiencing extraordinary hardship and provide those families with a nicely drawn portrait that depicts their children in a time before their lives were upended by war,” Masconomet art instructor Elizabeth Saitta said.