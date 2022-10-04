Moose, one other animal, killed in highway crashes, Mass. State Police say

A moose and an unidentified animal were killed in separate crashes on highways in Westfield and Leominster Tuesday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police.

At 4:20 a.m., troopers responded to Route 2 eastbound at Exit 101 in Leominster for a crash between a Volvo V60 and “a deer or moose,” said Trooper James D. DeAngelis, a State Police spokesman, in an e-mail Tuesday evening. The animal’s species was not immediately clear, he said.

The driver of the Volvo, a 25-year-old Boston man, was taken to ahospital for treatment of minor injuries, State Police said.