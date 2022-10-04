Older woman seriously injured in New Bedford fire

An older woman was seriously injured and two other people were rescued after being trapped in a house fire in New Bedford Monday, officials said.

At 7:16 a.m., the fire department received a 911 call from three people trapped on the third floor of a burning house, officials said. Fire crews rushed up a back stairway to rescue an older man, while another man climbed out a window onto a small roof and was rescued by ladder.

Firefighters rescued an older woman in a wheelchair, the third person trapped inside, by carrying her down the back stairway, officials said. Lt. Steven Torres used his protective gear to shield her from the heat, officials said.