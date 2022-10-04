Teenager shot outside the Jeremiah Burke High School in Dorchester, Boston police say

It was not known whether there was a connection to the school, police said.

The incident took place around 9:30 a.m. outside the high school located at 60 Washington St., near the intersection with Columbia Road, police said.

A teenager was shot Tuesday morning near the Jeremiah Burke High School in Dorchester, Boston police said.

The Boston Public Schools did not immediately respond to the Globe requesting information on the possible ties to the violence and the school.

Officers are currently on the scene searching the area, police said.

The victim suffered gunshot wounds and was transported to an Boston hospital, police said. It was not immediately known how serious their injuries were, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.





