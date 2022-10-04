Perla, the spy who came in from the heat

From the get-go, the migrants were duped. They said they got on a flight to Martha’s Vineyard last month only after being promised housing and jobs by a woman named Perla who approached them on the streets of San Antonio. The New York Times reported that Perla is Perla Huerta, a former combat medic and counterintelligence agent who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

So it seems Perla Huerta, the woman who allegedly pretended to help Venezuelan migrants while she was actually casting them as extras in a heartless piece of political propaganda, used to work as a spy for the Army.

Perla Huerta left the Army in August after two decades of service.

The newly minted veteran, if she has been accurately identified, then allegedly began working as a mercenary of propaganda for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a foot soldier in an elaborate scheme of deception and political showmanship that could only make the immigration debate even more divisive than it already was.

I don’t know what’s more pathetic: that Perla would use 20 years of military training to take advantage of some of the most vulnerable people imaginable, or that DeSantis is so desperate to become president that he sent operatives like Perla to another state to round up undocumented immigrants he couldn’t find — or didn’t want to find ― in Florida.

In June, DeSantis signed a budget that included $12 million to pay for transporting undocumented immigrants out of Florida. But within months, that fund was paying to fly migrants out of Texas.

If it’s not illegal, it’s pretty cynical. Actually, some people think it is illegal.

Lawyers for Civil Rights has already filed a lawsuit on behalf of those who were tricked into flying to the Vineyard.

Oren Sellstrom, litigation director at Lawyers for Civil Rights, told me that as soon as his organization confirms Perla Huerta’s identity independently, she will be served with notice, demanding all materials relevant to the case. That means her texts, e-mails, and the bogus documents she allegedly used to dupe the migrants into flying to Massachusetts.

She may also be required to sit for a deposition.

“While we have not independently confirmed her identity, if it turns out to be the case, the fact that she was a former spy is not surprising,” Sellstrom said. “This was a highly orchestrated plan based on secrecy, deceit, and misrepresentation.”

In other words, spycraft.

Sellstrom emphasized that Perla and another operative tentatively identified only as Emanuel were merely grunts in a battle plan devised and executed by DeSantis.

“The governor of Florida stood up and said, ‘I did this.’ The responsibility goes straight to the top,” Sellstrom said.

Typically, spies hand out cash and other inducements to compromise people. Perla Huerta allegedly handed out McDonald’s gift cards and La Quinta Inn vouchers to people in San Antonio who were hungry and homeless.

Even more cruel and cynical was the red folder handed to the migrants, with the brochure “Massachusetts Welcomes You,” which contained a list of “Refugee Migrant Benefits” that awaited them. They were promised up to eight months of cash assistance. Falsely promising benefits to desperate people is about as despicable as it gets.

All to get them on a plane and deposit them on an island considered a liberal bastion. All to own the libs.

Not only were the Venezuelan migrants lied to, DeSantis and his operatives also appear to have tried to sabotage their legal status in the US, moving them to a distant place so they’d miss court hearings and be deported.

“Our clients were doing everything they were supposed to,” Sellstrom said. “They turned themselves in, and when they were released to await their day in court, DeSantis preyed on them.”

As an attorney, Sellstrom focuses on what can sometimes be dry legal procedure. But as a human being, he said, “I sometimes have to step back and remember this was orchestrated by an American governor.”

An American governor who wants to be an American president.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.