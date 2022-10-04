Rain expected to continue into Wednesday, falling most heavily in Southeast Mass.

Totals in Southeastern Massachusetts could reach 3 to 4 inches by the storm’s end, Gaucher said, with 4 inches expected to fall in only a few communities. In Central and Western Massachusetts communities, far less rain is expected, with less than 1 inch anticipated in Worcester and Springfield, and possibly less than half an inch in the far western portion of the state, he said.

The heaviest rain will be concentrated in a small area spanning Plymouth, Bristol, and Barnstable counties, where already 1 to 2 inches of rain have fallen in communities such as Duxbury, Plymouth, and Carver, according to Torry Gaucher, a meteorologist with the weather service in Norton.

Tuesday’s rain and gusty winds will continue overnight into Wednesday, with another 2 to 3 inches of precipitation expected across Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, while other parts of the region will see only drizzle, the National Weather Service said.

In the Boston area, there is a possibility of a thunderstorm between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., according to the weather service. Between .25 and .5 inches of rain are expected in Boston overnight.

So far, the weather service has received no reports of flooding or storm damage from Tuesday’s rains, Gaucher said, but heavier precipitation still could cause localized flooding in areas that are heavily paved or lack proper drainage.

“Our message still is that given the amount of rain, and now that we’re going into fall with the leaf debris … places that have poor drainage already are places that we might see some flooding,” Gaucher said.

Patchy fog is expected in the Boston area after 3 a.m., followed by cloudy skies and a high around 57 degrees on Wednesday. Winds are expected from the northwest at about 10 miles an hour, with gusts of up to 22 miles per hour, the weather service said.

There is a chance of rain into Wednesday night, when skies will remain cloudy and temperatures will drop to about 50, according to the service. There could be new precipitation of about .1 to .25 inches, or more if there are thunderstorms.

Sun is expected to return Thursday, with a high temperature close to 70, and skies will remain sunny through the weekend and the holiday on Monday, the weather service said.

