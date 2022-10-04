Tiger suffering from ‘irreversible’ kidney disease at Franklin Park Zoo

“Up until recently, Anala was in very good health,” said Dr. Chris Bonar, senior veterinarian at zoo operator Zoo New England, in a statement from the organization. “We’re saddened to share the news about her current health issues. We are monitoring her closely, making sure that she is comfortable and doing everything we can to ensure that she continues to enjoy a good quality of life for as long as she can.”

Anala, a 17-year-old female tiger that arrived at the Franklin Park Zoo to much fanfare in 2006, is now suffering from a “chronic and irreversible” kidney condition and is receiving “palliative care,” zoo officials said Monday.

The statement said Anala’s recently been lethargic, on some days displaying zero interest in venturing out to her outdoor habitat. She went under anesthesia Sept. 21, officials said, so the zoo’s veterinary team could get a fuller picture of her health.

Since her last exam in May, the release said, Anala’s kidney readings had “substantially worsened,” and blood work and a biopsy showed her kidneys are failing. At 17, zoo officials said, Anala’s what they call a geriatric cat; kidney problems are common among the cohort.

Despite her health challenges, Anala still chooses to particiate in a training program with her care team.

The training, the statement said, allows staff to more closely monitor Anala’s health, and she noshes on some of her favorite treats like beef heart and liver.

“Anala is an incredible ambassador for her species, and while we know it may be disappointing to guests not to see her in her outdoor habitat every day, we appreciate everyone’s care and understanding,” said Chris Bartos, assistant curator at Franklin Park Zoo, in the statement.

”Anala is a favorite of guests and staff alike, and her dedicated care team is very attentive to her, making sure she is comfortable and enjoying her favorite treats,” Bartos said.

