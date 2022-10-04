Watch: Governor McKee’s daughter rocked it on ‘The Voice’ last night

Kara performed her own version of “Woodstock” by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, impressing 12-time Grammy winner John Legend. She’ll be on Team Legend moving forward.

Kara McKee made her much-anticipated appearance on NBC’s “The Voice” last night, and she knocked it out of the park.

If Governor Dan McKee’s mother helped him win the Democratic primary, his daughter might send him straight to the White House.

”She took some really cool and smart liberties with the melody, and made it her own,” Legend said during the show.

Fun fact about Legend: He hearts Rhode Island, having performed at the Convention Center in Providence at a private fundraiser in 2011 held by City Year, a nonprofit that works in the city’s schools.

Advertisement

You can watch part of her performance by clicking the image below.





This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, data about the coronavirus in the state, and more. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.