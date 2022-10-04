Wayland officer bitten on arm, buttocks before he fatally shot dog, police report says

The dog, which had recently bitten two other people, allegedly lunged at the officer without warning as he spoke to a homeowner at a Concord Road address, according to the report.

A Wayland police officer who fatally shot a dog while responding to a 911 hang-up call on Monday fired three shots, after the animal allegedly repeatedly attacked him, biting his arm and buttocks, according to a police report.

Wayland police provided the report to the Globe late Tuesday afternoon. A member of the family that owned the dog declined to comment when reached by phone Tuesday.

Advertisement

The officer, who has not been identified, said he was dispatched to a Concord Road address at about 11:20 a.m. and greeted at the front door by a female resident, whose name was redacted.

The resident said another person must have dialed 911, according to the report, which obscures the person’s name.

As the officer and the resident spoke, a light brown dog was at her right side, barking at the officer, he wrote. Without warning, the dog lunged and bit him on the inside of his right arm, he wrote.

The officer backed away, but the dog lunged again and tried to bite his face, he wrote.

“I remember out of my peripheral vision, the dogs’ [sic] white teeth were showing and at the same height as my eyes, within close proximity to my face/head,” the officer wrote.

As the officer turned around, the dog followed, biting his buttocks and scratching his right leg, according to the officer. The dog continued to pursue the officer into the home’s yard, where he again attempted to bite him, the report said.

The officer then “yelled to the homeowner to get the dog, or else, I would be forced to shoot it,” he wrote.

Advertisement

When he was about 30 to 40 feet from the home, the officer fired his gun three times, killing the dog, he wrote.

The officer then looked at his right arm and saw that flesh was missing, he wrote.

“Later, I was informed that the dog that had attacked me, had attacked and bit two other people in recent months,” the officer wrote.

Another officer wrote that he arrived at the home to find the first officer “in the driveway holding his right arm in the air.”

The second officer spoke with the woman who answered the door, who told him she had thought another person had control of the dog inside the home, according to the report. She said she was speaking to the responding officer when the dog suddenly lunged at him, the second officer wrote.

The woman said she had been unable to get control of the dog, according to the report. The officer warned that he would shoot the dog and then fired three rounds, she said.

The incident is under investigation.

Emily Sweeney of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.