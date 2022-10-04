Wellesley to hold electric vehicle showcase and test drive Oct. 16

Wellesley’s Municipal Light Plant and Sustainable Wellesley are inviting residents to learn more about electric vehicles — and test drive a few of them — during a showcase at MassBay Community College later this month.

“Vehicle exhaust accounts for more than 34 percent of Wellesley’s greenhouse gas emissions (GHG),” a statement said. “The Town of Wellesley, our state, and our country have set ambitious GHG emissions reduction goals. Driving an EV is one way you can help our community reach these goals.”

The event is scheduled for Oct. 16 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the college’s parking lot at 50 Oakland St.