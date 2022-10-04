Wellesley to hold electric vehicle showcase and test drive Oct. 16

Wellesley’s Municipal Light Plant and Sustainable Wellesley are inviting residents to learn more about electric vehicles — and test drive a few of them — during a showcase at MassBay Community College later this month.
“Vehicle exhaust accounts for more than 34 percent of Wellesley’s greenhouse gas emissions (GHG),” a statement said. “The Town of Wellesley, our state, and our country have set ambitious GHG emissions reduction goals. Driving an EV is one way you can help our community reach these goals.”
The event is scheduled for Oct. 16 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the college’s parking lot at 50 Oakland St.
Test drives are limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, the statement said. People are encouraged to sign up online at form.jotform.com/Go_EV/Oct16.
A valid driver’s license is required to test drive an EV, the statement said.
Driving an EV can save as much as $1,000 each year on fuel costs, the statement said. They also can save thousands of dollars in maintenance over the life of the vehicle because they don’t require the tuneups needed for gas-powered cars.
The Wellesley Municipal Light Plant offers a $96 annual electric bill credit for EV owners who charge their vehicles during off-peak hours. More information can be found at wellesley-ev.ene.org.
There also are tax credits available for some EV purchases, the statement said.
