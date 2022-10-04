In the last 6 elections Obamacare was at center stage. This midterm it’s being ignored, along with these 3 other issues.

Less obvious, but no less interesting, is what this election isn’t about.

Turn on the TV or check your social media feed, and it’s immediately clear what politicians or polls say are the top issues driving next month’s midterm elections.

Here are some examples of issues that once drove elections that you haven’t heard anything about this time around:

1. Obamacare

For six elections, beginning with the 2010 midterms, Republicans made repeal of the Affordable Care Act a top priority. Now, no one even is even discussing it. Pollsters aren’t even asking how voters even feel about it.

Yes, some of this has to do with the fact that President Biden will still be in office, even if Republicans win next month, and would veto any attempt to dismantle the signature domestic achievement of the Obama administration, in which he served as vice president.

But it also reflects that Republicans might just be conceding defeat. After all, when Republicans held the House and Senate while Donald Trump was president, an effort to repeal the law failed to garner enough support from Republicans.

There’s a more recent news hook. Biden signed an executive order to strengthen the law this spring — but Republicans aren’t even addressing that on the stump or in ads.

2. COVID-19

It is hard to overstate the role that COVID-19 played in the 2020 election.

There was the politics of it: Trump had his best approval numbers and reelection poll numbers in the weeks before the pandemic lockdown happened. Then he went into a slide.

There was also the process: COVID-19 changed how millions of Americans voted. This led to the highest number of ballots cast in the nation’s history.

COVID-19 dominated the national conversation, in general, that election. In some televised debates, candidates discussed pandemic-related topics, like mask mandates, for a least a quarter, if not more, of the debate time.

Fast forward to last week: A Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll of New Hampshire voters found just 1 percent said COVID-19 was the top issue affecting their vote this year.

3. Opioid epidemic

Drug overdoses, particularly from opioids like fentanyl, are still a tragic problem in America. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still lists it as the leading cause of death for Americans aged 14 through 45.

But the issue has not captured the attention of politicians and voters the way it has in recent elections. In some contests, entire ads would be devoted to the issue. Candidates would have to acknowledge they recognized it as an issue, point to how it had affected someone they knew personally, and say why they had a better plan to stop the epidemic than their opponents. This was esspecially true in the 2016 cycle.

In this midterm year, voters would have to pay extremely close attention to even see a reference to the issue. When it does come up, it is typically mentioned as a reason for more security on the nation’s southern border, not as something that is tearing apart families and communities across the country.

4. National debt

In recent years, the national debt has soared. It currently stands at a record $30.9 trillion. Two decades ago, it was a big deal when the debt hit $10 trillion. Note that the country’s annual budget in 2020 was $4.79 trillion.

Both political parties are to blame. Republicans passed large tax cuts without lowering spending. Democrats passed massive spending bills without raising taxes to pay for them. Then there were the massively expensive wars in Iraq and Afghanistan that had bipartisan approval.

Yes, both parties made a bet that the national debt simply doesn’t matter. And there is an argument to be made that as long as the economy outpaces the debt, then everything will be OK. But that isn’t happening at the moment.

The issue is even more interesting this midterm election, given that the Federal Reserve is increasing interest rates – something that impacts mortgages, credit card rates, and the amount of money this debt costs the federal government.

On the campaign trail, however, no major candidates are promising to fix it as part of their pitch. That massive debt problem might as well be invisible.





James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com.