Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in review of Mar-a-Lago records

The new filing was largely technical, saying that the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals, in Atlanta, had not been authorized to stay aspects of a trial judge’s order appointing a special master in the case.

Although the Supreme Court is dominated by six conservative justices, three of them appointed by Trump, it has rejected earlier efforts to block the disclosure of information about him, and legal experts said Trump’s new emergency application faces significant challenges.

WASHINGTON — Former president Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to intervene in litigation over documents marked as classified that the FBI removed from his Florida estate, saying that an appeals court had lacked jurisdiction to rule on the matter.

“The 11th Circuit lacked jurisdiction to review the special master order, which authorized the review of all materials seized from President Trump’s residence, including documents bearing classification markings,” the application said.

In September, a three-judge panel for the 11th Circuit unanimously granted a request from the Justice Department to block one aspect of a ruling from Judge Aileen Cannon, whom Trump had appointed to the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida. Cannon had appointed a special master to review the more than 11,000 files seized in August from the former president’s residence, Mar-a-Lago and forbade the Justice Department from using them as part of a criminal inquiry in the meantime.

The Justice Department’s request to the appeals court was limited, asking only that the 100 or so documents with classified markings be excluded from the special master’s assessment and that its review of them be allowed to continue.

In a detailed and forceful 29-page decision, the appeals court agreed, staying Cannon’s order “to the extent it enjoins the government’s use of the classified documents and requires the government to submit the classified documents to the special master for review.” The decision, which was unsigned, was joined by Judges Britt Grant and Andrew Brasher, appointed by Trump, and Judge Robin Rosenbaum, appointed by former president Barack Obama.

The ruling was skeptical of Trump’s arguments. “We cannot discern why plaintiff” — Trump — “ would have an individual interest in or need for any of the 100 documents with classification markings,” the panel wrote.

The panel said Trump’s suggestion that he may have declassified the documents was legally irrelevant.

“Plaintiff suggests that he may have declassified these documents when he was president,” the panel said. “But the record contains no evidence that any of these records were declassified. And before the special master, plaintiff resisted providing any evidence that he had declassified any of these documents.”

In an interview last month, Trump took an expansive view of his power to declassify documents, one at odds with past practice and judicial precedent.

“You can declassify just by saying ‘it’s declassified,’ even by thinking about it,” Trump told Sean Hannity on Fox News.

The new filing addressed Trump’s declassification powers obliquely.

“President Trump was still the president of the United States when any documents bearing classification markings were delivered to his residence in Palm Beach, Fla.,” it said. “At that time, he was the commander in chief of the United States. “As such, his authority to classify or declassify information bearing on national security flowed from this constitutional investment of power in the president.”

NEW YORK TIMES

Trump seeks donations while he sues network

Less than 24 hours after filing suit against CNN, former president Donald Trump is asking his supporters to donate to his cause.

‘’I am SUING the Corrupt News Network (CNN) for DEFAMING and SLANDERING my name,’’ the potential 2024 presidential candidate said in a fundraising e-mail Tuesday that encouraged supporters to contribute $5 or more. ‘’Remember, when they come after ME, they are really coming after YOU.’’

Trump, 76, sued CNN on Monday in federal court in Florida, seeking $475 million for alleged reports that compared him to Adolf Hitler and accused him of being racist. CNN has often been target of the former president and his supporters.

BLOOMBERG NEWS

Biden urges universities to increase abortion protections

President Biden warned that Republicans want to institute a nationwide ban on abortion as his administration directed universities to increase protections for students who obtain the procedure.

“Congressional Republicans are doubling down on an extreme position with the proposal for a national ban. Let me be clear what that means. It means that even if you live in a state where extremist Republican officials aren’t running the show, your right to choose will still be at risk,” Biden said Tuesday during a speech at the White House.

“Republicans in Congress want to pass a law to take away the right to choose for every woman in every state and every county. And there’s no pushing back from it,” he added.

Biden and his administration have sought to spotlight efforts to protect abortion access — and Republican plans to limit it — after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade earlier this year, the landmark ruling that had guaranteed abortion rights for nearly 50 years. Biden has pledged to codify federal abortion protections into law if Democrats hold the House and gain enough Senate seats in the November midterms — and his party has used the high court’s ruling to try to energize voters.

BLOOMBERG NEWS

Nation’s debt surpasses $31 trillion for first time

WASHINGTON — America’s gross national debt exceeded $31 trillion for the first time Tuesday, a grim financial milestone that arrived just as the nation’s long-term fiscal picture has darkened amid rising interest rates.

The breach of the threshold, which was revealed in a Treasury Department report, comes at an inopportune moment, as historically low interest rates are being replaced with higher borrowing costs as the Federal Reserve tries to combat rapid inflation. While record levels of government borrowing to fight the pandemic and finance tax cuts were once seen by some policy makers as affordable, those higher rates are making America’s debts more costly over time.

“So many of the concerns we’ve had about our growing debt path are starting to show themselves as we both grow our debt and grow our rates of interest,” said Michael A. Peterson, the chief executive of the Peter G. Peterson Foundation, which promotes deficit reduction. “Too many people were complacent about our debt path in part because rates were so low.”

Higher rates could add $1 trillion to what the federal government spends on interest payments this decade, according to Peterson Foundation estimates. That is on top of the record $8.1 trillion in debt costs that the Congressional Budget Office projected in May. Expenditures on interest could exceed what the United States spends on national defense by 2029, if interest rates on public debt rise to be just 1 percentage point higher than what the CBO estimated over the next few years.

