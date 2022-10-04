Worried about about possibility of a tough flu season, officials urge vaccinations

Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, tweeted Monday, “We’re likely to see a significant flu season,” warning that the flu and COVID-19 “can pose a real threat this fall & winter.”

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Tuesday at a news conference, “With a potentially challenging flu season ahead, I urge everyone to protect themselves and their families from flu and its potentially serious complications. Schedule your flu vaccine today.”

Worried that a difficult flu season might be ahead this fall and winter, federal officials are renewing their call for people to get both COVID-19 shots and flu shots in the coming weeks.

“Go get your updated COVID vaccine and annual flu shot – before Halloween,” he urged. “Make sure others in your life do the same.”

The National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, which hosted the Washington news conference where Walensky made a virtual appearance, said a survey it commissioned had found that 49 percent of US adults plan to get a flu shot during the 2022-2023 flu season, even though 69 percent agree flu shots are the best preventive measure against flu-related deaths and hospitalizations.

The survey, conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago, also found reluctance among many to the idea of getting a flu shot and a COVID-19 shot at the same time, which has been suggested by federal officials. Only 32 percent were extremely or very confident about the safety of getting flu and COVID-19 shots at the same time.

“These survey data are concerning. The updated COVID-19 boosters are safe and convenient to get at the same time as a flu vaccine,” Patricia A. Stinchfield, the foundation president, said in a statement.

In a change from pre-pandemic flu seasons, the foundation said, 58 percent of adults said they would wear a mask at least sometimes during flu season.

“Flu has the potential to hit us hard this year,” said Dr. William Schaffner, medical director of the foundation. “On a positive note, we have more preventive behaviors in our toolbox than we did before the COVID-19 pandemic. We are more accustomed to wearing masks and staying home when sick.”

The CDC says that12,000 to 52,000 people a year typically die in the United States of flu and related complications. Flu activity often begins to perk up in October. “Most of the time flu activity peaks between December and February, although significant activity can last as late as May,” the agency says, though the timing has been less predictable since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

September and October are “generally good times to get vaccinated,” the CDC says. Ideally, the agency says, people should get vaccinated by the end of October, but it also noted that “vaccination after October can still provide protection during the peak of flu season.”

Experts are worried that flu may hit hard this year after Australia, which is just emerging from its winter, had its worst flu season in five years.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.