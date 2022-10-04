fb-pixel Skip to main content
Forever grateful she scheduled that mammogram

A woman had a mammogram at the University of Michigan Cancer Center in Ann Arbor in 2015.Kimberly P. Mitchell/Associated Press

I probably owe my life to a mammogram result. I am a current breast cancer patient, a survivor, and a retired clinical social worker, so I have experience with the conditions mentioned in Kara Baskin’s recent Parenting Unfiltered column (“For many women, getting a mammogram is a mental health trigger,” Living/Arts, Sept. 30). My 2005 tumor was missed repeatedly by my former gynecologist and confirmed only by a subsequent mammogram. Although I do not have an anxiety disorder, of course I was, and still am, anxious about the process, findings, and treatment of this condition.

Baskin rightly describes most women’s dislike, even dread, of the uncomfortable mammogram procedure, and the angst of either a false or, worse, true finding. But only toward the conclusion of her column does she admit she’s overcoming her own anxiety and scheduling that appointment.

I’m forever grateful that I scheduled that mammogram when I did.

Betsey Edwards

Jamaica Plain

