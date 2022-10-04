Aaron Judge slams a helmet, not a 62nd home run, as his frustration grows

Entering the nightcap, Judge had gone five games without a homer, and the only time he went deep in the last 13 games was when he matched Roger Maris ’ American League record with his 61st homer last Wednesday in Toronto. New York’s series and season finales are set for Thursday.

Judge went 1 for 5 with a single and scored the decisive run. But No. 99 didn’t come close to clearing the wall in the AL East champion Yankees’ 99th win of the season.

Aaron Judge slammed his helmet in a rare show of frustration and the Yankees slugger remained at 61 home runs with just two games remaining to break the AL record after New York beat the Rangers, 5-4, Tuesday to open a day-night doubleheader in Arlington Texas.

A crowd filled with fans hoping to see history was on its feet when Judge grounded out on the first pitch of the game, and again when he lofted a routine flyout to right in the third. In the fifth, he had an infield popup and TV cameras caught him slamming his helmet against a rack in the dugout. Judge singled in the eighth and got another at-bat in the ninth, grounding out on the first pitch.

Judge’s batting average dropped to .310. He trails the Minnesota Twins’ Luis Arraez, the AL leader who began the day at .315, in his bid to win the Triple Crown.

Judge saw 12 pitches overall and swung at eight of them. In three at-bats, he swung at the first pitch.

It was Judge’s 156th game overall, and the 54th in a row he has played for the Yankees since Aug. 5. Manager Aaron Boone had indicated that Judge would play in the nightcap if he was still at 61 homers, and they wrap up the regular season Wednesday.

Oswaldo Cabrera, Oswald Peraza and Kyle Higashioka hit solo homers for the Yankees.

Adolis García hit his 27th homer, a two-run shot in the fifth that gave him 100 RBI for the Rangers, who lost their seventh consecutive game.

New York starter Jameson Taillon struck out five while allowing four runs and seven hits over six innings. Aroldis Chapman (4-4) worked a perfect seventh for the victory. Jonathan Loaisiga worked the ninth for his second save, allowing a single before a game-ending double play when Leody Taveras mistakenly ran from second base on Marcus Semien’s liner to right.

Reliever Ron Marinaccio (shin) was put on the 15-day injured list, another blow to the injury-plagued New York bullpen before the playoffs, as the rookie righthander will miss the AL Division Series. The Yankees reinstated righty reliever Albert Abreu (elbow) to take Marinacco’s roster spot.

Lefthander Wandy Peralta (back) and righty Clay Holmes (rotator cuff) remain sidelined, although manager Aaron Boone said he was optimistic about getting both relievers back for the ALDS, which starts next Tuesday.

There is also the lingering question about Aroldis Chapman, whose postseason roster spot may still be in jeopardy.

M’s to open playoffs without Haggerty

The Mariners lost Sam Haggerty for at least the first two rounds of the playoffs after the utilityman suffered a groin injury late in Monday night’s loss to Detroit in Seattle.

Mariners manager Scott Servais said Tuesday that Haggerty is not expected to need surgery based off the initial MRI. Seattle placed Haggerty on the 10-day injured list and the severity of the injury could keep him out for a big chunk of October.

The Mariners have clinched an AL wild card.

“There was no question he was going to play in that series. I don’t know if he would start a game or not, but he (was) going to end up in the game,” Servais said. “When he comes in the game, the game is close and it’s late and it’s tight. And we all trust him. He makes plays, he steals bases. He can do all the little things to help you win those close games.”

Haggerty was injured trying to steal second base in the ninth inning of Seattle’s 4-3 loss to Detroit. He played all three outfield positions and second base this season.

With Haggerty out, the Mariners recalled infielder Abraham Toro from Triple A. Toro’s presence would allow Seattle the flexibility to use Dylan Moore in the outfield.

Strasburg’s 2023 status a mystery

Stephen Strasburg’s status for 2023 is up in the air after a series of injuries that limited the would-be Washington ace to one start this season, Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo.

“It’s still a little bit of a mystery,” Rizzo said.

The 34-righthander has thrown a total of 31⅓ innings across just eight starts over the past three seasons combined. He had carpal tunnel surgery in 2020, then needed an operation to correct thoracic outlet syndrome in 2021. After his only start of 2022, he went back on the injured list with a stress reaction of the ribs.

Strasburg is a three-time All-Star who signed a $245 million contract after helping Washington win the 2019 World Series. He is 113-62 with a 3.24 ERA for his career.