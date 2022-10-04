EMass field hockey: A four-goal week from Brooks senior captain Molly Driscoll headlines Players of the Week

Mia Batchelder, Andover — An even-keeled week for the junior, who recorded a goal and an assist in both shutout wins over Tewksbury (6-0) and Chelmsford (4-0), the latter of which secured the Golden Warriors (9-1) the top spot in the Merrimack Valley Conference.
Molly Driscoll, Brooks — The senior captain from Middleton turned in a four-goal week, netting a pair in a 5-1 victory over St. Mark’s and another two tallies to lift her squad over Groton, 2-1.
Quinn Jordan, Sandwich — Only a freshman, she has been the Blue Knights’ lone scorer in three wins so far, including in a key 1-0 victory over previously-unbeaten Monomoy and a 2-1 win over Dennis-Yarmouth.
Siobhan Landers, Attleboro — The junior deftly put away a stroke attempt and scored two additional goals to record a hat trick in a 7-0 trouncing of Hockomock foe Sharon.
Alex Tardugno, Methuen — With a whopping 25 saves, the junior goalkeeper made every effort to keep a talented Pentucket team off the board, but her Rangers fell 1-0 in the nonleague matchup.
