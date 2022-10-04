Game 161: Rays at Red Sox lineups and notes

Will this be the final time Nate Eovaldi takes the mound as a member of the Red Sox?

The righthander is set to become a free agent this offseason, and prioritized getting back in the rotation for the final week of the season.

“That’s why I was pushing to make it back for at least two more starts and be able to time it up and pitch at home,” Eovaldi said after last week’s start against the Orioles. “It means a lot to me to be able to come out here and pitch in front of our fans and of course be able to put on the Red Sox uniform and go out there and compete. That’s why it was a big focus of mine to make sure I stay with my mechanics and don’t rush on the mound.”