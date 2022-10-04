Game 161: Rays at Red Sox lineups and notes

Will this be the final time Nate Eovaldi takes the mound as a member of the Red Sox?
The righthander is set to become a free agent this offseason, and prioritized getting back in the rotation for the final week of the season.
“That’s why I was pushing to make it back for at least two more starts and be able to time it up and pitch at home,” Eovaldi said after last week’s start against the Orioles. “It means a lot to me to be able to come out here and pitch in front of our fans and of course be able to put on the Red Sox uniform and go out there and compete. That’s why it was a big focus of mine to make sure I stay with my mechanics and don’t rush on the mound.”
Advertisement
The Red Sox will look to make it two in a row after Monday night’s 4-3 win.
Lineups
RAYS (86-74): TBA
Pitching: LHP Jeffrey Springs (9-4, 2.45 ERA)
RED SOX (76-84): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nate Eovaldi (5-3, 4.05 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Rays vs. Eovaldi: Randy Arozarena 1-11, Ji-Man Choi 5-19, Yandy Díaz 2-10, Wander Franco 1-8, Manuel Margot 2-7, Francisco Mejía 2-7, David Peralta 0-3, Jose Siri 0-1
Red Sox vs. Springs: Abraham Almonte 0-1, Christian Arroyo 1-3, Xander Bogaerts 2-8, Triston Casas 0-1, Bobby Dalbec 2-5, Rafael Devers 3-9, Kiké Hernández 4-7, Eric Hosmer 0-1, J.D. Martinez 2-7, Reese McGuire 0-3, Tommy Pham 2-6, Alex Verdugo 2-6, Connor Wong 0-1
Stat of the day: The Rays are 2-4 in series openers against the Red Sox, but 10-1 in all other games.
Notes: Eovaldi is making his second start since returning from the injured list. He allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and struck out three over 4⅔ innings against Baltimore last Thursday. … Springs has a 4.80 ERA in four appearances (three starts) against the Red Sox this season. … Devers is batting .340 with a .920 OPS and 22 RBI in 26 games since the start of September. … Christian Arroyo is batting .316 with 15 extra base hits and 21 RBI in 43 games since being reinstated from the injured list on July 30.
Advertisement
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.