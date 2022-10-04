Patriots reportedly signing quarterback Garrett Gilbert to practice squad

The Patriots are bringing in quarterback Garrett Gilbert for a third stint on their practice squad, according to an NFL Media report Tuesday.
New England needs another quarterback, with the status of Mac Jones (high ankle sprain) and Brian Hoyer (concussion) unclear for Sunday’s home game against the Lions. Rookie Bailey Zappe played most of last Sunday’s loss to the Packers.
Gilbert was with New England in 2014 and again briefly in 2021 before he was plucked by Washington to be an emergency starter when quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen were placed on the COVID-19 list.
Advertisement
The well-traveled Gilbert (he’s been with eight NFL teams) signed with the Raiders in March but was released when, coincidentally, Las Vegas traded for Patriots backup Jarrett Stidham.
Gilbert was originally drafted by the Rams in 2014 before being released early in the season. He joined the Patriots practice squad in December of that year and was with the team as it won its fifth Super Bowl.
He’s also been with the Lions, Panthers, Browns, and Cowboys. In addition to the start he made with Washington, he started a game for Dallas in 2020.
Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.