Patriots reportedly signing quarterback Garrett Gilbert to practice squad

The Patriots are bringing in quarterback Garrett Gilbert for a third stint on their practice squad, according to an NFL Media report Tuesday.

New England needs another quarterback, with the status of Mac Jones (high ankle sprain) and Brian Hoyer (concussion) unclear for Sunday’s home game against the Lions. Rookie Bailey Zappe played most of last Sunday’s loss to the Packers.

Gilbert was with New England in 2014 and again briefly in 2021 before he was plucked by Washington to be an emergency starter when quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen were placed on the COVID-19 list.