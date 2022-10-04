Longtime Bruins scout Bob Tindall dies at 86

Bob Tindall, a decades-long talent bird dog for the Bruins who ascended to the club’s chief scout role for a number of years in the 1990s, died Tuesday, according to reports in his hometown of Toronto. He was 86.

Like many part-time NHL scouts of his era, Tindall for many years worked a full-time job away from hockey, for Bell Canada, and spent countless nights and weekends searching for NHL talent in the tiny, cold rinks sprinkled throughout Ontario and neighboring provinces.

In the late ’90s and into the new millennium, Tindall was very active in organizing the Bruins’ September training camp in Wilmington, and assisting in arranging player transportation to town and hotel accommodations, particularly for new draftees and free agent prospects. He watched over the new kids, including the likes of Joe Thornton, Sergei Samsonov, and P.J. Axelsson, with parental devotedness.