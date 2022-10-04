Patriots throwing it back this weekend with return of ‘Pat Patriot’

New England will be wearing its throwback uniforms for Sunday’s home game against the Lions, the classic red jerseys with the familiar logo on the side of the helmet, created by Phil Bissell in 1960.

The uniforms are based on the ones worn by the team regularly from 1984-92, and occasionally from 1994 through 2012 as an alternate look. The Patriots, who are 9-3 in their throwbacks, last wore them in a 29-26 win over the Jets on Oct. 21, 2012.

The Patriots will also wear the throwbacks when they face the Bills at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 1.

