In a rain-shortened Red Sox win, Xander Bogaerts provided one more great moment for the Fenway faithful

The rain became too much. The inning was never completed. The game went into delay and ultimately was called, making it an official game, a 6-0 Red Sox win, and a series victory.

With the bases loaded and the Sox leading, 1-0, Bogaerts clobbered a 1-0 offering from Rays lefthander Colin Poche. The ball was lost in the mist, but it cleared the Green Monster for a grand slam.

As the rain poured through the night Tuesday evening, putting the finishing touches on a Red Sox season drenched in disappointment which will see its skies turn dark for good in 2022 after Wednesday, Xander Bogaerts offered a ray of light.

In truth, though, the contest did not need to be completed. For the scarce crowd on-hand, soaked at their seats, seeing their cornerstone superstar bathed in just a brief moment of fulfillment was all they needed.

It could be his final great moment in a Red Sox uniform. And for those who could get a good look at him, through the sheets of rain and winds willing it toward the southwest, you could see Bogaerts willing his homer fair to Lansdowne Street.

For Bogaerts, it was his 15th homer of the year. His seventh career grand slam. This one left his bat at 110.6 miles per hour, traveling 421 feet.

If you did not get a good look at it, or him, Bogaerts did. He stared at it just beyond home plate, shuffling his feet before casually flipping his bat and making his way toward first base.

The Red Sox will go for the sweep Wednesday afternoon.

