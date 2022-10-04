Vikings safety and former Everett star Lewis Cine undergoes surgery after gruesome leg injury

Vikings safety Lewis Cine, who suffered a compound fracture of his left leg in Sunday’s win over the Saints, underwent surgery in London.

Cine, a former star at Everett High who was the 32nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was placed on IR following a gruesome injury sustained during a punt return.

“Lewis Cine underwent successful surgery today to repair the compound fracture he suffered during Sunday’s game,” said a statement from the Vikings on Tuesday. “The surgery was performed by Dr. Aswinkumar (Ash) Vasireddy, the orthopedic trauma group lead surgeon at Cleveland Clinic London. We look forward to welcoming Lewis back to Minnesota to be around his teammates and coaches and begin the rehabilitation process with the Vikings medical staff in the very near future.”