fb-pixel Skip to main content
MLB

Watch: Aaron Judge blasts his record-breaking homer

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated October 4, 2022, 1 hour ago
Judge was congratulated by teammates after his record blast.LM Otero/Associated Press

Aaron Judge secured his spot in baseball history Tuesday night in Texas, as the Yankees slugger connected for his 62nd homer of the season off Rangers righthander Jesus Tinoco.

A fan who appeared to jump from the stands in an attempt to catch the record-setting ball didn’t end up with his prize. Instead, reports indicate a Dallas man named Corey Youmans made the grab.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video