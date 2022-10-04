Watch: Aaron Judge blasts his record-breaking homer

Aaron Judge secured his spot in baseball history Tuesday night in Texas, as the Yankees slugger connected for his 62nd homer of the season off Rangers righthander Jesus Tinoco.
SIXTY-TWO! BASEBALL HISTORY! @TheJudge44 is the American League home run King! pic.twitter.com/QKrcuOvZMU— New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 5, 2022
A fan who appeared to jump from the stands in an attempt to catch the record-setting ball didn’t end up with his prize. Instead, reports indicate a Dallas man named Corey Youmans made the grab.
#Rangers Security whisked away a Dallas man by the name of Corey Youmans who caught Judge’s 62nd home run ball.— Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) October 5, 2022
#62 pic.twitter.com/lP7jequjIJ
