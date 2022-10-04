Watch: Aaron Judge blasts his record-breaking homer

Aaron Judge secured his spot in baseball history Tuesday night in Texas, as the Yankees slugger connected for his 62nd homer of the season off Rangers righthander Jesus Tinoco.

A fan who appeared to jump from the stands in an attempt to catch the record-setting ball didn’t end up with his prize. Instead, reports indicate a Dallas man named Corey Youmans made the grab.

