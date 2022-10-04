What can we expect the Bruins’ forward lines to look like on opening night?

If Taylor Hall can’t go for the opener next Wednesday in Washington, he would join Brad Marchand on the sidelines and the Bruins would be missing their top two left wings. Coach Jim Montgomery wouldn’t be able to deploy his would-be No. 1 scoring line of Hall-David Krejci-David Pastrnak. That theoretically productive trio hasn’t spent any time on ice together in the preseason.

Particularly up front. Who rides with Patrice Bergeron? What does the bottom six look like? Let’s set aside discussion of the defense pairs and goalies and tackle some pressing questions among the forward group.

With a week to go in camp, the Bruins appear to be a bit more banged up than expected, which makes projecting an opening-night roster a difficult exercise.

Perhaps Hall, who was hurt last Saturday and is considered “week to week” with an upper-body injury, will return for the first puck drop. The Bruins offered no update Tuesday, when they took a day off before Wednesday’s penultimate preseason game in Manhattan against the Rangers.

They put right winger Oskar Steen on waivers, along with defensemen Connor Carrick and Nick Wolff. That won’t affect the following projections.

If Hall is in for Oct. 12, Montgomery’s top two lines could be Hall-Krejci-Pastrnak, and Pavel Zacha-Bergeron-Jake DeBrusk. Seems simple. But what if Hall is out?

Working through what the forward group could look like by the start of the next week, when the exhibition slate will be complete and roster will be trimmed:

▪ Who are Bergeron’s wings?

DeBrusk could switch from right wing to left wing, filling in for Hall. That could create a spot for Fabian Lysell — if he’s healthy — on the right side.

Lysell’s skating and playmaking created a few exciting moments in his two preseason games. As Rasmus Ristolainen reminded him in the collision that knocked him out of Saturday’s game against the Flyers, Lysell (5-11, 176) needs to bulk up to withstand the regular pounding from NHL defensemen.

Fabian Lysell, 19, is getting a crash course in NHL life. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

If any center can help a too-light rookie adjust to the rigors of the league, it would be Bergeron. If Hall stands to miss a few games, Lysell could gain valuable varsity experience before spending the rest of the year in Providence. The Bruins can call up the 19-year-old for an offensive spark.

If they want to keep DeBrusk at right wing, they could play a larger, older player in the No. 1 LW spot, such as Nick Foligno, Trent Frederic, or A.J. Greer. That would remove some of the attacking steam from the line. Perhaps Zacha, who opened camp with Bergeron and Lysell, could be a better fit there.

The realm of possibilities also includes right-shooting Jack Studnicka, who has had a strong camp, albeit as a bottom-six center. The Bruins could try him on the right side of Bergeron and DeBrusk. However, the Bruins need him to grow his game as a center.

▪ Who rides with Krejci and Pastrnak?

Zacha, to start. The Bruins are likely to get a look at that Czech scoring line Wednesday, if not also Saturday against the Devils in the preseason finale.

DeBrusk surely would be happy to play his natural position next to Krejci and Pastrnak, if Zacha goes with Bergeron and Lysell.

It’s hard to see another left-shot winger in the current mix keeping up with two of the most creative forwards on the team.

▪ How does the bottom six shake out?

One name not mentioned yet: Craig Smith. He has been skating hard in camp, and he is capable of playing top-six minutes. He could be Bergeron’s right wing, if Lysell isn’t ready and DeBrusk moves to the left side.

His natural position seems to be next to Charlie Coyle as the No. 3 right wing. Those two and Frederic put together a few weeks of effective big-boy hockey last season. If reunited come opening night, they would hope to earn Montgomery’s trust.

The absences of Hall and Marchand would seem to open a spot for Greer, who could push Frederic or solidify a spot as the No. 4 left wing. He’s energetic, almost rambunctious, and has a heavy shot. The Bruins lack a glass-rattling presence, and he brings it.

The Bruins value Foligno’s personality and experience, and he believes he’s ready for a bounce-back year after struggling through injuries. Greer looks like a more appealing option at this point for the fourth line. Here’s a potential swerve: Montgomery could try Foligno as Bergeron’s left wing, dropping Zacha to the third line to create an effective trio there.

Nick Foligno (2-11—13 in 64 games last season) is looking for a bounce-back performance. Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

Incumbent No. 4 center Tomas Nosek is the most reliable left-shot faceoff man on the roster, defends well, and kills penalties. Studnicka’s energy and offensive upside are making it a battle. The fact that the latter has to clear waivers helps his cause; another team would likely claim him if the Bruins tried to send him down. His best chance of clearing would come once the season begins, and other teams’ rosters have been set.

Marc McLaughlin is typically in the right spot defensively, and the puck finds him at the other end. He can finish. He’s had an excellent camp. He also can be reassigned to Providence without waivers.

That said, the line of Greer-Studnicka-McLaughlin has looked promising. McLaughlin has more offensive upside than Chris Wagner (who would likely clear waivers if sent down) and Oskar Steen (might clear, might not).

The projected lines for opening night

With Taylor Hall:

Pavel Zacha–Patrice Bergeron–Jake DeBrusk

Taylor Hall–David Krejci–David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic–Charlie Coyle–Craig Smith

A.J. Greer–Jack Studnicka–Marc McLaughlin

Extras: Tomas Nosek, Nick Foligno

To Providence: Fabian Lysell, Oskar Steen, Chris Wagner, John Beecher, Joona Koppanen, Jakub Lauko, Vinni Lettieri, Matt Filipe

Without Hall:

Zacha–Bergeron–Lysell

DeBrusk–Krejci–Pastrnak

Frederic–Coyle–Smith

Greer–Studnicka–McLaughlin

Extras: Nosek, Foligno

To Providence: Steen, Wagner, Beecher, Koppanen, Lauko, Lettieri, Filipe

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com.