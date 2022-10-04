With hip surgery out of the way, Red Sox’ Garrett Whitlock looks ahead to 2023 — likely as a starter

After pitching with discomfort for two months and the team well out of contention, Whitlock agreed with the assessment that surgery made sense.

“It’s good to be seen,” said the 26-year-old righthander as he leaned against the back of a couch, a pair of crutches at the ready.

Garrett Whitlock returned to the Red Sox clubhouse on Tuesday for the first time since having arthroscopic surgery on his right hip in New York on Sept. 26.

“We looked at all the options and decided that this was the best option for [the] short term and long term,” Whitlock said. “We’ve got the time to do it right now and be ready for spring training.”

Whitlock has been told he should be ready to start throwing in late December and have a normal spring training in terms of workload.

He will spend a little time in Boston getting back on his feet with the team’s rehab staff before going home to Alabama and working with physical therapist Kevin Wilk in Birmingham.

Wilk was the therapist Whitlock worked with when he came back from Tommy John surgery before the 2021 season.

Whitlock was 4-2 with a 3.45 earned run average in 31 games this season, nine of them starts.

He first went on the injured list from June 9 to July 15 and worked in relief after that, posting a 3.34 ERA with five saves.

Whitlock allowed seven earned runs on 10 hits (three of them home runs) in his final five outings. The injury appeared to hamper his delivery.

“It slowly kept nagging on me,” he said.

The surgery should take care of the issue. Relying only on rest and rehabilitation would have been less certain.

“The doctors say it should be good now,” Whitlock said.

As to whether he will return as a starter or reliever, that decision will come after the rehab work is done.

“Once throwing starts that’ll be the time that we address those issues,” Whitlock said.

Both chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora have suggested Whitlock will return to the rotation.

Pivetta wraps it up

It’s only fitting that Nick Pivetta is scheduled to start the season finale on Wednesday afternoon. He’s the only member of the rotation to make all of his starts this season.

Pivetta is 10-12 with a 4.56 ERA over 32 starts and 175⅔ innings. The righthander has given the Sox 330⅔ innings the last two seasons for only $3.2 million.

Hosmer returns

Eric Hosmer was in the lineup at first base. He had not played since Aug. 20 because of a herniated disk in his back … Rich Hill and Michael Wacha aren’t pitching again this season. But both went out with the other pitchers to play catch at the usual time. “Can’t help it,” Wacha said. “Good to stay loose.” … WooSox vice president Joe Bradlee was at Fenway to present Connor Wong with the Triple A team’s Most Valuable Player trophy.

