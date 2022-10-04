With his future in Boston unclear, the Red Sox’ Nate Eovaldi wanted the ball, as he always has

Eovaldi faced the Tampa Bay Rays a few hours later in what could well be his final appearance for the Red Sox and threw five strong innings in a 6-0 victory halted by rain.

His answer lasted three minutes and probably could have gone longer.

Alex Cora was asked on Tuesday what it meant to him as a manager to have Nate Eovaldi on the roster for the last five seasons.

The 32-year-old righthander is in the last season of the four-year, $68 million contract he agreed to about five weeks after the 2018 World Series.

It was a deal the Red Sox had little choice but to make. Eovaldi put his career on the line in Game 3, throwing 97 pitches over six innings of relief against the Dodgers.

The Sox lost the game, 3-2, when Max Muncy led off the bottom of the 18th inning with a home run.

Cora still believes, as many from that team fervently do, that Eovaldi’s performance doomed the Dodgers.

“It’s true. We won the series right there,” Cora said. “No doubt about it.”

In the aftermath of that game, Sox pitchers lined up to tell Cora they wanted the ball. The Sox beat the Dodgers, 9-6, in Game 4 and 5-1 in Game 5 to take the Series.

Eovaldi offered to pitch an inning in Game 5. He watched as David Price, Joe Kelly, and Chris Sale held the Dodgers to one run.

When the Sox celebrated their championship with a duck boat parade, many fans along the route were clamoring for Eovaldi to get his contract.

“It was like a rally for Nate to come back and he did,” Cora said.

It was a nice coincidence Eovaldi faced the Rays on Tuesday. The Rays traded him to the Sox on July 25, 2018.

Eovaldi started 10 games down the stretch, enabling Cora to have the rotation fully rested for the postseason. Eovaldi won Game 3 of both the Division Series and ALCS, then went to the bullpen for the World Series.

“He was consistent from Day 1,” Cora said. “You go back to those playoffs and we pushed him to the limit. He did an amazing job.”

An elbow injury led to Eovaldi going into the bullpen for part of the 2019 season with poor results. But he has a 3.78 ERA in 61 starts since and last season finished fourth in the Cy Young Award voting.

“Obviously a guy we really respect. He meant a lot,” Cora said.

That Cora used the past tense in discussing Eovaldi’s career was hard not to notice.

It’s certainly possible a deal could be struck to keep Eovaldi in Boston. But the Sox have a long list of holes to fill and other free agents to make decisions about.

Eovaldi turns 33 in February and what the Sox feel is an acceptable deal may not match his definition. Eovaldi has a home in Boston and his family has come to love the city. But he’s played on five teams in his career and understands it’s a business.

“I try not to think about it too much,” Eovaldi said last week. “I feel like I can pitch and pitch well for a few more years at least.”

Eovaldi had the option of finishing the season on the injured list with a sore shoulder. But he was activated last week in time to get two more starts.

That was typical of him. He wanted the ball.

“On a daily basis he’s the same person regardless of the results. He doesn’t get too high; he doesn’t get too low. He just prepares for the next one,” Cora said.

In a place like Boston, that’s important. Eovaldi was always accountable and came to embrace playing here. The respect he earned in the World Series only grew over the years.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.