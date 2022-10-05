Former DirectTV CEO donates $10 million to BC High

Former DirecTV chief executive Mike White has agreed to donate $10 million to Boston College High School, in part to create a permanent endowment for the school’s Center for Emerging Leaders. White had given $1 million three years ago to establish the center, which provides leadership-oriented programming for the school’s roughly 1,400 students in grades seven through 12. This marks the fourth major gift that BC High has received in the past two years; together, the four gifts total more than $66 million. White’s latest gift to the school will also fund financial aid and help the school launch its new House System, which divides the students among 12 “houses” for a more personal experience. White, a BC High and Boston College alum who went on to run Pepsico International and then DirecTV, said BC High was formative for him. He attended the school while growing up in Walpole and honed his communications skills while on the school’s debate team. “BC High gave me the discipline to learn how to study, which is really to learn how to learn,” White said. ― JON CHESTO

Revamped observatory set to open atop Prudential tower in 2023

View Boston, the reimagined observatory on the top three floors of the Prudential tower in Back Bay that was long home to the popular Top of the Hub restaurant, will open next year, building owner Boston Properties said Wednesday. The observatory will feature 360-degree views of the city and “immersive experiential exhibits,” where visitors can create custom itineraries of what to see, do, and eat in Boston based on their travel interests. Boston Properties partnered with the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau to develop the View Boston concept. “We know how popular observation decks are throughout the world, and in a city like Boston with our diverse neighborhoods, unique topography, and historic landmarks, this vantage point is unparalleled,” said Martha Sheridan, the bureau’s president and chief executive, in a statement. The Top of the Hub operated on the 52nd floor of the Prudential tower for more than 50 years, along with a Skywalk on the two floors below, but Boston Properties did not renew the restaurant’s lease and in January 2020 announced plans to open a new observatory. Top of the Hub closed that March, a month earlier than expected, as the COVID-19 pandemic swept the United States. ― CATHERINE CARLOCK

Amazon suspends at least 50 workers after fire protest

Amazon has suspended at least 50 warehouse employees who refused to work their shifts following a trash compactor fire at one of its New York facilities, according to union organizers. The company suspended the workers, with pay, on Tuesday, a day after the fire disrupted operations at the Staten Island warehouse that voted to unionize earlier this year. Derrick Palmer, the vice president of the Amazon Labor Union, said day-shift workers were sent home with pay due to the fire, which began late afternoon Monday. But night-shift employees, who were just coming in for their shift were told to remain in a break area until management figured out the situation, he said. Dozens of workers began to raise concerns about safety. Some were worried the air in the facility would be unsafe to breathe because of smoke from the fire. Eventually, roughly 100 workers held a sit-down protest at the facility’s main office, demanding to be sent home with pay. Amazon spokesperson Paul Flaningan said in a statement that the company had asked all night-shift employees to report to their shifts on Monday after the New York Fire Department certified the building as safe. ― ASSOCIATED PRESS

Anna Sorokin, who pretended to be an heiress named Anna Delvey, was ordered released from custody in Orange County, N.Y., by an immigration judge. Richard Drew/Associated Press

Fake heiress who was subject of ‘Inventing Anna’ released from jail

The fake German heiress who talked her way into elite New York circles managed to convince a judge to let her out of jail. Anna Sorokin, who pretended to be an heiress named Anna Delvey, was ordered released from custody in Orange County, N.Y., by an immigration judge. She will be freed on $10,000 bail, with electronic monitoring, while she fights deportation from the United States. Sorokin, whose exploits were depicted in the Netflix series “Inventing Anna,” stiffed banks, hotels, and friends to fund her “VIP” lifestyle. She also tried to convince investors including Fortress Investment Group to give her millions of dollars to launch the Anna Delvey Foundation, a Soho House-like social club. Convicted of fraud in New York state court and sentenced to four to 12 years in prison in 2019, Sorokin was released early for good behavior last year. But she was arrested six weeks later by US immigration authorities for violating her visa and has been in custody for 17 months. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS

Florida shipping firm buys 42 acres on Salem waterfront for wind project

Crowley Maritime Corp. has completed its purchase of 42 acres on the Salem waterfront for $30 million as part of the Florida-based shipping company’s effort to build an offshore wind construction terminal in the North Shore city. Wind farm developer Avangrid will be the Salem Harbor Wind Terminal’s first main tenant for several years, as the developer builds out its Commonwealth Wind and Park City Wind projects south of Martha’s Vineyard. The terminal will be a logistics and operations center for turbine pre-assembly, staging activities, and storage. Construction on the terminal is expected to start next summer and be completed sometime in 2025. Crowley Wind Services, the company’s offshore wind subsidiary, will operate the terminal. Crowley is expected to convey five acres to the city’s harbor port authority at no cost as part of the arrangement. The company anticipates as many as 500 people working at the terminal in any given year, once it is up to full speed. The Commonwealth Wind project will generate enough power for about 750,000 homes in Massachusetts, while Park City Wind will generate about 400,000 homes per year in Connecticut. ― JON CHESTO

Work begins on massive warehouse in Douglas

CRG, a real estate development firm with offices in seven states, broke ground on a $100 million, 1.1 million-square-foot industrial warehouse in Douglas. The development, called The Cubes at Gilboa, is located on nearly 84 acres at 123 Gilboa St., off Route 146, and is expected to create 450 jobs when its complete next fall. It’s the second CRG development in Massachusetts, with the 662,500-square-foot The Cubes at Plainville speculative warehouse facility scheduled for an opening this year. Both projects “will offer much-needed inventory to the Boston area’s extremely supply-constrained industrial market,” said Frank Petkunas, senior vice president and partner for CRG’s Northeast region, in a statement. They’re financed through a logistics investment fund that aims to develop $1.5 billion of warehouse and distribution industrial facilities in key logistics markets across the United States during the next two years. ― CATHERINE CARLOCK

Labor Board sides with union in dispute over Apple workers’ organizing efforts

The National Labor Relations Board has issued a complaint against Apple over accusations that it interrogated its retail workers about their union support and prevented pro-labor flyers in a store break room. The Communications Workers of America told the NLRB in May that Apple had violated several labor laws in an attempt to stymie labor organizers at its World Trade Center store in New York. The union accused Apple of interrogating and surveilling staff, requiring workers to attend anti-union speeches and restricting placement of union fliers. The agency found merit in two of those claims. Sara Steffens, secretary-treasurer for the Communications Workers of America, praised the NLRB on Tuesday for holding Apple accountable. An Apple spokesperson said the company disagreed with the union’s claims and looked “forward to presenting the facts.” He added that the company valued the work of its retail staff. An NLRB judge will hold a hearing about the matter Dec. 13, unless the parties settle, an agency spokesperson said. ― NEW YORK TIMES