In rebuke to West, OPEC and Russia aim to raise oil prices with big supply cut

President Biden and European leaders have urged more oil production to ease gasoline prices and punish Moscow for its aggression in Ukraine. Russia has been accused of using energy as a weapon against countries opposing its invasion of Ukraine, and the optics of the decision could not be missed.

Saudi Arabia and Russia, acting as leaders of the OPEC+ energy cartel, agreed on Wednesday to their biggest cuts in production in more than two years in a bid to raise prices, countering efforts by the United States and Europe to choke off the massive revenue Moscow reaps from the sale of crude.

“This is completely not what the White House wants, and it is exactly what Russia wants,” said Bill Farren-Price, head of macro oil and gas analysis at Enverus, a research firm. It also puts Saudi Arabia on a diplomatic “collision course” with the United States, he said.

The cut of two million barrels a day represents about 2 percent of global oil production.

By reducing output, OPEC+ was also seeking to make a statement to energy markets about the group’s cohesion during the Ukraine war and its willingness to act quickly to defend prices, analysts say.

At a news conference following the meeting, the Saudi oil minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, said OPEC+ was acting amid signs of a downturn in the world economy that might cause demand for oil to weaken and prices to fall.

“We would rather be preemptive than be sorry,” he said.

It appeared to have had the desired result: The price of Brent crude, which had slumped during the summer, rose more than 1.5 percent after the meeting, extending the gains in recent days and bringing prices back to levels last seen in mid-September.

In response, Biden administration officials said that the president would direct the Energy Department to release 10 million additional barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in November. Earlier this week, the White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, had told reporters the administration had no plans to continue releases after a six-month effort to release 1 million barrels a day expired as scheduled at the end of this month.

Hours before the OPEC+ meeting, the European Union pushed ahead with a plan to cap the price of Russian oil, in coordination with Group of 7 nations and others.

Wednesday’s meeting was in person, at OPEC’s headquarters in Vienna, for the first time since March 2020 — a sign of the significance of the announcement. Among those attending was Russia’s deputy prime minister, Alexander Novak, who has played a key role in fostering cooperation with other major oil-producing countries.

The presence of Novak, who is subject to US sanctions, could come as an embarrassment to officials in Europe when their citizens face what could be a tough winter because of higher energy prices linked to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The production cut by OPEC+ marks a major turnabout in the approach of the 23-member group. After a deep output cut in the early days of the pandemic, the group gradually restored production over the next two years. Recently, though, Prince Abdulaziz, who chairs OPEC+ with Novak, began to shift the group’s direction as prices came under pressure.

Last month, the group signaled concerns about the markets with a nominal cut of 100,000 barrels a day. When markets shrugged off that move and oil prices slipped below $80 a barrel for Brent crude, the international benchmark, the Saudis appear to have decided that a much bolder signal was required.

Analysts said that the increasing intervention in the markets by Washington and the European Union, such as the move to set a price cap for Russian oil, may be pushing OPEC+ into more aggressive moves. Russia wants a higher price to offset the steep discounts it has had to give to sell its oil.

Some oil producers may see the price cap as a precedent that “might be an attempt to drive down prices more generally,” said Richard Bronze, head of geopolitics at Energy Aspects, a research firm. Such worries may explain why OPEC+ “is willing to take such a big step and one that will be so unpopular in Washington,” he added.

At the news conference, Prince Abdulaziz denied any collusion with Russia, portraying OPEC+ as a “band of brothers” interested only in preserving the stability of markets. “Where is the act of belligerence?” he asked.

At one point he instructed an assistant to display a chart showing that crude oil has only edged up in price by a single-digit percentage since January, before Russia invaded Ukraine, while the prices of other energy sources such as natural gas in Europe and coal have soared.

In the push for higher oil prices, the Kremlin may be using OPEC’s de facto leader, Saudi Arabia, whose ministers want future cooperation from Moscow on energy matters, to make it more costly for the West to take measures against Russia.

“To the extent that prices rise, it will make it that much more challenging for Europe to proceed with its sanctions on Russian oil in December,” said Bhushan Bahree, an executive director of S&P Global Commodity Insights.