Seattle overtakes Boston as third-richest US city by household income

Seattle overtook Boston to become the third-richest major US city by household income, while Charlotte jumped two spots in the rankings after enjoying a strong rebound from the pandemic, according to new data from the Census Bureau.

Median household incomes for 2021 ranged from $116,005 in the San Francisco metro area to $62,951 in Tampa, according to the bureau’s study of the country’s 25 biggest cities. Nationwide, the figure was $69,717 last year.

The recovery from Covid-19 has been uneven across US cities, with economies disrupted as businesses and workers relocated. In Dallas, for example, employment has surged by 234,300 jobs since 2019 — but the city fell two places on the rankings for median income compared with 2019. Neighboring Houston saw a similar drop.