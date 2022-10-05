17-year-old student at Jeremiah Burke High School ordered held without bail for shooting teen outside school

The teen is charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and carrying a firearm on school grounds, officials said.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office confirmed the 17-year-old, who wasn’t named due to his age, was arraigned in Dorchester Juvenile Court on Wednesday and was held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing next Tuesday.

A 17-year-old student at Jeremiah E. Burke High School was ordered held without bail Wednesday for allegedly shooting an 18-year-old fellow student outside the Dorchester school Tuesday.

“This is a horrific event in every possible aspect,” Hayden said in a statement. “There’s a young person with a bullet wound, another young person with a dramatically altered life path and a whole community of students and staffers who need and deserve all the help and support we can give them. Once again, we’re looking at the terrible consequences of too many guns and too many people willing to use them.”

The shooting happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday outside the doors of the building, Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston police said. The victim was rushed to a Boston hospital where he was in stable condition, officials said.

Police said they recovered a loaded gun in the area near the school.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This story will be updated.

