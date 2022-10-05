Black bear spotted in middle of night outside Mansfield home

One of our Central Street residents awoke to a interesting motion alert on his home camera system: a wayward black bear cub wandered by his stoop at around 2:30am this morning! The video of this cub on Central Street (on the Foxborough side of Chauncy St.) comes on the heels of a recent Foxborough sighting. If you see a black bear, do not attempt to get closer to it or interact with it. Most black bears are wary of humans, but if you find yourself outside when one approaches, clap your hands and talk loudly while slowly moving away. If you do spot our new neighbor, you can contact the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife (508-389-6300 open M-F 8 am to 4 pm). You can also contact the Mass Environmental Police (24 hours 800-632-8075). In the case of emergency, always dial 911. To discourage the bear from making a habitat of your backyard, put away pet food and bird feeders and ensure trash cans are secure. Town of Mansfield, MA Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communications CenterPosted by Mansfield, MA Police Department on Tuesday, October 4, 2022
A black bear was seen wandering near a porch in Mansfield around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday after recent bear sightings in Foxborough, police said.
Security footage outside a home on Central Street shows a black bear cub wandering around the property. The police department posted the video on Facebook, warning residents to stay away if they spot a black bear. If one approaches, people should clap their hands and talk loudly while moving away slowly.
“To discourage the bear from making a habit of your backyard, put away pet food and bird feeders and ensure trash cans are secure,” police said.
On Friday, a Middleton resident shot and killed an 80-pound black bear that had killed two goats and eight chickens on the property.
There were multiple bear sightings in the area over the summer, including Danvers, West Peabody, Wilmington, Tewksbury, and Lowell.
Residents are encouraged to call the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife at 508-389-6300 or the Environmental Police at 800-632-8075 if they see a bear in their neighborhood.
