Black bear spotted in middle of night outside Mansfield home

Security footage outside a home on Central Street shows a black bear cub wandering around the property. The police department posted the video on Facebook, warning residents to stay away if they spot a black bear. If one approaches, people should clap their hands and talk loudly while moving away slowly.

A black bear was seen wandering near a porch in Mansfield around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday after recent bear sightings in Foxborough, police said.

“To discourage the bear from making a habit of your backyard, put away pet food and bird feeders and ensure trash cans are secure,” police said.

On Friday, a Middleton resident shot and killed an 80-pound black bear that had killed two goats and eight chickens on the property.

There were multiple bear sightings in the area over the summer, including Danvers, West Peabody, Wilmington, Tewksbury, and Lowell.

Residents are encouraged to call the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife at 508-389-6300 or the Environmental Police at 800-632-8075 if they see a bear in their neighborhood.

