Boston Council votes in favor of salary increases for mayor, councilors -- bumping pay higher than Mayor Wu proposed

The council, at its meeting Wednesday, opted to boost pay raises for itself and mayor higher than than Mayor Michelle Wu had proposed during the summer, when she floated raising the mayoral salary to $230,000 and the councilor salary to $115,000.

Under the plan, which the 13-member body passed unanimously, the mayor’s annual salary would increase to $250,000 from $207,000, while councilors’ would climb to $125,000 from $103,500. The raises for mayor and the council aren’t immediate; they would go into effect after the next election cycle, though other raises to appointed city posts would take effect retroactively to Aug. 1, according to the council.

The Boston City Council approved sweeping salary increases for a number of city posts Wednesday, including mayor and the council itself.

The median household income in Boston is $76,298, according to census figures.

While the council intervened to lift council and mayoral salaries beyond Wu’s proposal, councilors left the rest of her proposal intact, which also included bumps to salary ranges for appointed positions such as the city’s police and fire commissioners and the head of the the city’s legal department. The proposal now heads to Wu’s desk for final approval.

According to a report from Councilor Ruthzee Louijeune, who chairs the council’s government operations committee, the increase to the councilor salary would bring Boston in line with similar cities.

“Increasing the salary ranges for certain appointed positions will ensure that the City has competitive benefits to attract and retain the most talented and diverse employees while recognizing the cost of living in the City and what comparable positions make in the public sector,” read Louijeune’s report.

Every two years, a city board is required to recommend salary changes for certain senior municipal officials whose pay is not governed by union contracts. But amid COVID-19 and mayoral leadership shifts, that body had not met since 2018.

Starting in March, the city worked with Deloitte Consulting to compare Boston to 17 peer localities in Massachusetts and across the country. In studying nonelected positions — including roles such as police and fire commissioner, as well as senior but lower-profile posts such as city auditor and city clerk — officials found that on average, Boston was paying below the market median. They recommended increases of 15 to 30 percent to the various municipal pay ranges.

