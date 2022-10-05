Brigham researchers probe how late eating could lead to weight gain

The study adds to “accumulating evidence that late eating has detrimental effects on metabolism,” said Frank A. J. L. Scheer, director of the Medical Chronobiology Program in the Brigham’s Division of Sleep and Circadian Disorders.

The study, published Tuesday in the journal Cell Metabolism , found that late eating was associated with people feeling more hungry, hormonal changes associated with being more hungry, people burning fewer calories, and molecular changes to fat tissue that pointed to increased fat growth.

In another blow to the midnight snack, a new study by researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital adds to the evidence that late eating leads to increased risk of obesity, researchers said.

“For people trying not to gain, or to lose, weight the data, including our data, suggest that eating later in the day is not a good idea,” Scheer, the senior author of the study said.

“In this study, we asked, ‘Does the time that we eat matter when everything else is kept consistent?’” lead author Nina Vujovic, a researcher in the program, said in a statement from the Brigham. “And we found that eating four hours later makes a significant difference for our hunger levels, the way we burn calories after we eat, and the way we store fat.”

The study involved 16 people who had a body mass index in the overweight or obese range. The study included two separate six-day stays in the lab in which the people were fed the exact same three meals but the meals were offset by about four hours, with one schedule beginning the meals in the morning and the other in the early afternoon.

Conditions in the lab were tightly controlled, including factors such as physical activity, posture, sleep, and light exposure. The lab stays included a battery of tests, from surveys of how hungry people felt to biopsies of some participants’ fat tissues.

“Our results show that late eating consistently altered physiological functions and biological processes involved in regulation of energy intake, expenditure, and storage—each of these three in a direction favoring weight gain,” the study said.

Scheer said one of the limitations of the study was that people were only in the lab for six-day stays. But he said it was key to investigate the biological mechanisms “to know whether this is even supported by biology. ... If we understand the mechanisms, we can design more targeted approaches.”

Dr. Joseph Bass, a professor and chief of the Division of Endocrinology, Metabolism and Molecular Medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, said the study’s findings were “a provocative, important result that encourages continued analysis.”





