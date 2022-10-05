Driver in Danvers River crash charged with speeding

A Peabody man is facing charges after he allegedly lost control of his car and drove into the Danvers River in Salem, officials said on Wednesday.

Arthur Dos Santos, 19, is charged with speeding and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, according to Salem Police Captain John Burke. His vehicle drove off the road and into the Danvers River Tuesday night, just before the Kernwood Bridge.

Dos Santos is thought to have been driving at a “greater than reasonable speed,” causing him to lose control of his vehicle, Burke said. The vehicle, a 2008 Saturn VUE, drove across the parking lot of a marina , through a fence, and down an embankment before ending up in the river, he said.