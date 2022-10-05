Lantern room of historic Scituate lighthouse to be removed amid safety concerns

The lantern room on top of Scituate Lighthouse, a historic beacon on the South Shore since the 19th century, will be removed Thursday morning due to safety concerns, according to a statement from Town Administrator James M. Boudreau.

The Spencer Preservation Group evaluated the structure, which was built in 1811, at the beginning of September and found the iron columns connecting the lantern room to the tower to be dangerously corroded, Boudreau wrote. The group also found the lantern room’s slab floor to be “fundamentally separate” from the catwalk’s slab floor.

On Thursday morning, a 50-ton crane will arrive to extract the lantern from the top of the tower and demolish it, Boudreau wrote. The following few days will be spent investigating the safety of the structure and waterproofing it.