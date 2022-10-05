Law school at Northeastern University mistakenly sends out acceptance emails

“The School of Law quickly sent a clarifying email explaining the error,” the statement said. “Individual outreach is also taking place to applicants with concerns.”

In a statement, the university said a “technical error” was to blame for the 205 acceptance emails and that admissions decisions will not be finalized until later in the academic year.

The Northeastern University School of Law mistakenly told more than 200 applicants they had been accepted into the incoming class next fall, the university said Wednesday.

The erroneous email was also sent to 3,930 applicants who applied a year ago, the statement said.

“While many of those applicants have already matriculated at Northeastern or another law school, they also received the clarification email. The School of Law deeply regrets this unintended mistake and is taking steps to ensure that it will not happen in the future,” the statement said.

Advertisement

The law school’s first-year class has 234 students, chosen from 3,877 applicants. Women make up 68 percent of the class, 34 percent are students of color, and 29 percent are LGBTQ students, according to its website.

The average age in the class is 25, with a median college grade point average of 3.70 and a median LSAT score of 163, the site says.

Northeastern Law graduates’ first-time passing rate on the Massachusetts bar exam was 85 percent in 2020, 89 percent in 2019, 89 percent in 2018, 90 percent in 2017, and 83 percent in 2016, according to the site.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.