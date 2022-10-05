fb-pixel Skip to main content

A calf exited its trailer on I-95 in Georgetown Tuesday

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated October 5, 2022, 1 hour ago

A calf somehow exited its trailer on Interstate 95 in Georgetown on Tuesday morning but was quickly corralled on the highway by its owner and bystanders, according to State Police.

The incident occurred at 10:39 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway, said David Procopio, a State Police spokesman.

“A cruiser was on scene by 10:42 AM,” Procopio said via email. “The bystanders and the animal’s owner had already recovered the calf and were putting him back in the trailer.”

No injuries were reported.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video