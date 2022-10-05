A calf exited its trailer on I-95 in Georgetown Tuesday

A calf somehow exited its trailer on Interstate 95 in Georgetown on Tuesday morning but was quickly corralled on the highway by its owner and bystanders, according to State Police.
The incident occurred at 10:39 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway, said David Procopio, a State Police spokesman.
“A cruiser was on scene by 10:42 AM,” Procopio said via email. “The bystanders and the animal’s owner had already recovered the calf and were putting him back in the trailer.”
No injuries were reported.
