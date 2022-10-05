Over the past week, coyotes have killed a dog in Cohasset and followed a 10-year-old dog walker in Hingham

“Both scenarios between the [two] people screaming and running away and neighbors coming out running and screaming” caused the coyote to run off, Badger said, adding that “these are encounters, not attacks (no contact, no injuries and scared off) same young healthy coyote.”

Hingham Animal Control Officer Leslie Badger said that in both cases in her community, the same young, healthy coyote tracked the scent of the residents’ pets, which is normal coyote behavior. The most recent case, Badger said, occurred Tuesday morning when a coyote followed a 10-year-old girl as she walked her dog.

Coyotes over the past week have killed a dog in Cohasset and also had two separate interactions with humans and their pets in Hingham, the latest in a spate of encounters that have become increasingly common statewide .

In Cohasset, a dog was fatally mauled by a coyote last week in a back yard, Police Chief William Quigley said Wednesday via email. That was the second canine killing attributed to coyotes in Cohasset since Aug. 27, when coyotes left a dog with injuries so severe it had to be euthanized and later that morning attacked a man and his pets.

The more recent attack occurred Sept. 29 on Beechwood Street in Cohasset, said town Natural Resources Officer Joshua Kimball.

“Its injuries were too much for the dog, and the dog ultimately needed to be euthanized,” Kimball said via email. “Over the past month, we have put out various PSA’s and social media campaigns as well as meeting with the community members in person or on zoom, one of which just happened on 10/03 at the Library in regards to coyotes. As always, residents can contact me for further questions or advice if they have such.”

Meanwhile in Hingham, Badger said the neighborhood was “on alert after the first encounter last week and this second one [with the 10-year-old] happened. Hingham has over the years [been] constantly educating residents on coyote safety, [and] has ways to report sightings vs actual attacks.”

Badger said authorities have been stepping up neighborhood patrols at the start and conclusion of each school day, and so far there have been “no issues, everyone has gotten home safety, whether on foot, bike etc.”

Authorities, Badger continued, are following up with those involved in the two encounters to provide information on licensed agents who can “come in to trap or hunt coyotes at the neighborhood’s expense.”

She said officials advise residents to supervise children and pets when outside, especially in areas where there have been frequent coyote sightings.

“Secure food sources and constantly haze them, instead of stopping to take pictures or videos yell, scream, beep [the] horn, spray with a hose, throw something to keep [them] moving and afraid,” Badger said. “They get comfortable and the fear of humans becomes less if they are allowed to run by you with no consequences, that is why they will stop or slowly trot and look at you as they go by.”

The cases in Hingham and Cohasset are by no means outliers.

For the past decade or so, coyotes have reached what is essentially a saturation point, according to state experts. Outside of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, they are in every single city and town in the state, and at close to peak density. The landscape simply can’t support anymore, experts say; all territories are filled.

Lethal traps, snares, and non-lethal foothold traps were banned by 54 percent of voters in a 1996 ballot question, and live box traps — the only type still legal — are considered so ineffective that the ban eliminated trapping as a feasible option for coyote control. Between 2014 and 2020, only three coyotes were reported trapped in the state.

“This number of coyotes is what we are going to have indefinitely,” said Dave Wattles, the coyote expert at MassWildlife, told the Globe earlier this year. “People need to get used to that idea.”

Wattles told the Globe in February that there are only two ways to deal with coyotes: removing their source of food and harassing them back into the woods, away from people and out of backyards, where they eat bird seed and compost and garbage and pets.

In July, a woman visiting Massachusetts from Texas reported getting attacked by a coyote after she left a Bertucci’s restaurant in Swampscott. That attack came nearly two weeks after a coyote bit a man on June 13 in the parking lot of a Santander Bank branch located across Paradise Road from Bertucci’s.

The fact that coyotes are rarely eaten can make hunting them appear like killing for killing’s sake, which many oppose. Most of the state’s 55,000 active hunters have no interest in it. Each year only about 600 coyotes are killed, out of a population estimated between 10,000 and 12,000.

On its website, MassWildlife says coyotes can thrive in suburban, urban, and rural areas, utilizing whatever natural food’s available, such as small animals, birds, insects, and fruits, as well as artificial sources like garbage, pet food, birdseed, and compost.

The agency’s website warns people not to deliberately provide food for coyotes, which will attract them to your property.

“Feeding, whether direct or indirect, can cause coyotes to act tame and may lead to bold behavior,” the site says. “Coyotes that rely on natural foods remain wild and wary of humans.”

Coyotes also raid open trash materials and compost piles, per MassWildlife, so residents should lock those items down.

“Secure your garbage in tough plastic containers with tight fitting lids and keep them in secure buildings when possible,” the site says. “Take out trash when the morning pick up is scheduled, not the previous night. Keep compost in secure, vented containers, and keep barbecue grills clean to reduce attractive odors.”

The agency also advises residents to keep bird feeder areas clean, protect produce and livestock, feed pets indoors, close off crawl spaces, and cut back brushy edges.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.