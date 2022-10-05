fb-pixel Skip to main content

Peabody man arrested, shotgun seized at Amazon facility construction site in Revere, police say

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated October 5, 2022, 30 minutes ago

A Peabody man was arrested on gun charges after police were called to an Amazon facility under construction in Revere for a report of an armed man Wednesday morning, the Revere Police Department said in a statement.

Officers allegedly seized a shotgun and three rounds of ammunition after arresting 41-year-old Matthew White, who “was affiliated with the Amazon construction project” at 565 Squire Road , police said in the statement.

White will be arraigned Thursday in Chelsea District Court on charges of possession of a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID card, leaving a firearm in a motor vehicle, and improper storage of a firearm, the statement said.

The incident is under investigation by Revere police and the Suffolk district attorney’s office, the statement said.

