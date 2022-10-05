Pedestrian struck by vehicle West Roxbury

A man was hospitalized Tuesday night after being struck by a vehicle in West Roxbury, officials said.
Boston police responded to the area of 35 Spring St. just before 9 p.m., according to department spokesman David Estrada.
Officers found a pedestrian suffering injuries from a vehicle collision. The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was cooperating with investigators, Estrada said.
Police were still on the scene as of 10:15 p.m., Estrada said.
No further information was immediately available on Tuesday night.
This breaking news story will be updated if any more information becomes available.
Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @fonseca_esq.