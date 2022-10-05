fb-pixel Skip to main content

Pedestrian struck by vehicle West Roxbury

By Camilo Fonseca Globe Correspondent,Updated October 5, 2022, 11 minutes ago

A man was hospitalized Tuesday night after being struck by a vehicle in West Roxbury, officials said.

Boston police responded to the area of 35 Spring St. just before 9 p.m., according to department spokesman David Estrada.

Officers found a pedestrian suffering injuries from a vehicle collision. The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was cooperating with investigators, Estrada said.

Police were still on the scene as of 10:15 p.m., Estrada said.

No further information was immediately available on Tuesday night.

This breaking news story will be updated if any more information becomes available.

