Window washer suffers life-threatening injuries after fall at JFK Library in Dorchester

The incident took place around 10:33 a.m.. Boston police said.

A window washer fell and suffered life-threatening injuries at the JFK Library in Dorchester Wednesday morning and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration will be investigating, officials said.

The circumstances of how the worker was hurt also were not immediately available.

OSHA is sending investigators to the scene, an OSHA spokesman wrote in an e-mail. “OSHA is responding to an incident involving a window washer at the JFK Library,” the spokesman wrote.

The library is part of the complex that includes UMass-Boston and the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate.

No further information is currently available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.





