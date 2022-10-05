fb-pixel Skip to main content

Window washer suffers life-threatening injuries after fall at JFK Library in Dorchester

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated October 5, 2022, 54 minutes ago

A window washer fell and suffered life-threatening injuries at the JFK Library in Dorchester Wednesday morning and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration will be investigating, officials said.

The incident took place around 10:33 a.m.. Boston police said.

The worker suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

The circumstances of how the worker was hurt also were not immediately available.

OSHA is sending investigators to the scene, an OSHA spokesman wrote in an e-mail. “OSHA is responding to an incident involving a window washer at the JFK Library,” the spokesman wrote.

The library is part of the complex that includes UMass-Boston and the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate.

No further information is currently available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.


