Window washer suffers life-threatening injuries after fall at JFK Library in Dorchester

A window washer fell and suffered life-threatening injuries at the JFK Library in Dorchester Wednesday morning and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration will be investigating, officials said.
The incident took place around 10:33 a.m.. Boston police said.
The worker suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.
The circumstances of how the worker was hurt also were not immediately available.
OSHA is sending investigators to the scene, an OSHA spokesman wrote in an e-mail. “OSHA is responding to an incident involving a window washer at the JFK Library,” the spokesman wrote.
The library is part of the complex that includes UMass-Boston and the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate.
No further information is currently available.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
