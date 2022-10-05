Single-engine plane goes down in Arundel, Maine

A single-engine plane with two people on board crashed in the woods in Arundel, Maine, on Wednesday, officials said.
The Beechcraft A36 was heading north for Biddeford Municipal Airport when it went down at about 1:55 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. It was not immediately known where the plane originated from.
Arundel is just south of Biddeford and about 20 miles south of Portland.
The crash is under investigation by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board. Neither agency would confirm whether the two people on board survived the crash, and a message left with the Arundel Fire Department was not immediately returned Wednesday night.
“When we got on scene we did see some smoke in the woods so we further investigated and ended up finding a plane crash,” Arundel Fire Department Captain Nathan Howe told reporters, according to video from News Center Maine.
The FAA said it will release the aircraft’s registration number once it has been verified.
The NTSB said it was sending two investigators to the site on Wednesday.
