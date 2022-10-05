Single-engine plane goes down in Arundel, Maine

A single-engine plane with two people on board crashed in the woods in Arundel, Maine, on Wednesday, officials said.

The Beechcraft A36 was heading north for Biddeford Municipal Airport when it went down at about 1:55 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. It was not immediately known where the plane originated from.

Arundel is just south of Biddeford and about 20 miles south of Portland.