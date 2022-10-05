Trial begins in motor vehicle homicide of toddler in South Boston

Jurors heard opening statements Wednesday morning in the trial of Charlene Casey, who is charged in a fatal crash at a busy South Boston intersection that killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath.
Prosecutors allege that on July 25, 2018, Casey failed to see an oncoming Chevrolet Centurion van, hit it with her Toyota Prius, and sent the van careening onto the sidewalk at the intersection of L and Sixth streets, where it slammed into a nanny who was pushing Colin in a stroller and walking his 4-year-old sister.
Casey, 67, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of homicide by motor vehicle in Suffolk Superior Court.
“Ladies and gentlemen, we are here because Charlene Casey’s negligence led to Colin McGrath’s death,” said Suffolk Assistant District Attorney David McGowan. “The quickest glance left and she could not miss this green tank of a van. She could’ve seen this van. She should have seen this van.”
Defense attorney Steven Boozang said someone waved Casey into the intersection and “she did what any reasonable, prudent person would do.”
The fatal collision, Boozang said, was a “tragic and freak, unforeseeable accident.”
This is a developing story.
