Induction cooktops are getting our attention

A welcome alternative to the risks of natural gas

Lisa Zwirn’s “A very hot topic: Everything you need to know about induction cooktops” (Wednesday Food, Sept. 28) was a superb article, providing an informative, clear, and interesting overview of induction cooking and cooktops, an alternative to natural gas. I would like to add one additional point about the status of induction cooking and cooktops today.

I listened to a presentation recently by Dr. Michael Martin of the University of California, San Francisco and the group Physicians for Social Responsibility, an organization that focuses on climate change and the risks of nuclear war, for which it shared a Nobel Peace Prize in 1985. (The presentation was provided by Mothers Out Front.) I point out his credentials to give weight to one of the points he made. He said that today’s low-level response to the scientifically recognized risk of air pollution from gas appliances is similar to that of the lag in recognition 50 years ago to the important scientific findings about passive smoking and its harmful effects on our health. Let us hope we don’t have to wait so long this time to accept an inconvenient truth.