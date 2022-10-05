Right whale’s drawn-out suffering cries out for action

Of all the sentences in Saturday’s Globe, one — the opening of David Abel’s story about the entanglement of the right whale known as Snow Cone — is haunting me still: “She’s a dead whale swimming” (“ ‘She was very obviously suffering,’ ” Metro, Oct. 1). Snow Cone’s incredible will to survive will not be enough this time. Her constant suffering will end when she finally sinks to the bottom of the sea to be forgotten by most of us.

Why should we care about one whale? Because fewer than 350 of this species are left. Despite her injuries, Snow Cone, one of only 70 breeding females, tried to increase that number; she had two calves, the first killed by propellers, the second disappeared.