fb-pixel Skip to main content
LETTERS

Wait till next year has especially bittersweet ring to this Sox fan

Updated October 5, 2022, 1 hour ago
Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts ran the bases after his 3-run home run in the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park Aug. 26.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

These are bittersweet days for Red Sox fans. As the team is playing out the string of a lackluster season, and the thrill of October baseball is for others this time around, we are left with our love of the game and longing hopes for next year.

This year in particular there are other reasons why season’s end strikes a bittersweet note. These final games may be the last in which we get to see the estimable Xander Bogaerts, as beloved and respected a player as we have ever had, in a Red Sox uniform. And it is definitively the last time we can delight in the insightful, free-spirited stylings of Dennis Eckersley posted behind the mic in the broadcast booth.

Advertisement

Oh dear. Early February, when pitchers and catchers report to spring training, can’t come soon enough.

Eliot Putnam

Wellesley

Globe Opinion